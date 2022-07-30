44-year-old man convicted for pouring acid on his wife

Bengaluru: A city court sentenced a 44-year-old car driver to rigorous life imprisonment and a Rs 25,000 fine for pouring acid on his wife and murdering her because he was concerned her attractiveness would ruin his married life.

Chennegowda, the accused, threw acid on Manjula at their residence at Sanyasipalya, Kempegowda Nagar, on July 14, 2017. He doubted her faithfulness and believed she was attracting men's attention because of her looks.

She had resigned her job four days before the incident because she couldn't stand his harassing. Manjula, who had burns on her face, hands, legs, and stomach, died two months later in the burns ward at Victoria Hospital. The 46th CCH Court found Chennegowda guilty. The couple had two children and had been married for almost 21 years.

The accused, who had fled following the event, was apprehended five days later. One of his friends had assisted him in obtaining the acid. "The victim had made a dying statement in the hospital. Her kid had gone out to fetch milk and had not returned to see who had poured acid on his mother. As a major, his statement was also recorded. The decision was made on Wednesday. "The man who provided the accused with acid has been called as a witness in the case," said KS Latha, public prosecutor at the 46th CCH court. Manjula had chosen to leave her spouse and live separately with her children due to frequent conflicts.