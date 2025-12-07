4K Walk2HEAL 2026 to attract over 2,500 participants

Bengaluru: Go Pals, a non-profit dedicated to promoting indigenous cow conservation and sustainable lifestyles, is set to host Walk2HEAL 2026—a transformative 4K walkathon in Bengaluru. Scheduled for the beginning of the UN International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP 2026), the event serves as a crucial platform to localize global sustainability efforts.

The Walk2HEAL movement is built on four pillars: Health, Environment, Agriculture, and Lifestyle. By focusing on cow-based natural farming and supporting local cowherds, GoPals is directly addressing the core themes of the IYRP 2026: safeguarding sustainable land stewardship, empowering indigenous livestock keepers, and promoting the health of natural ecosystems.

“The declaration of 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists underscores the essential role traditional livestock management plays in global food security and climate resilience,” as stated by Shri Sudhakaran spokesperson for GoPals. “Walk2HEAL is our commitment to this vision. By strengthening our local cowherds—the regional equivalents of pastoralists—we are preserving ancient, sustainable agricultural knowledge that benefits our entire ecosystem and community health.”

Proceeds from the walkathon fuel the ‘Support a Cowherd’ initiative, focusing on tangible resources for farmers and the conservation of native Indian cattle breeds: Livelihood security: Providing crucial support through fodder banks and improved infrastructure to ensure the economic stability of cowherds.

Ethnoveterinary revival: Funding the distribution of GoSeva Kits, which offer natural, chemical-free first-aid solutions for livestock, restoring indigenous healing practices.

Ecological health: Advocating for poison-free agriculture and sustainable living, directly contributing to lower carbon footprints and healthier urban and rural environments.

The walkathon is expected to draw over 2500 participants to Cubbon Park, creating a powerful demonstration of community commitment to sustainability. It is to be held on Sunday, 04 January 04 at KSGEA Grounds, Cubbon Park, Bengaluru from 7:30 am.