6 women gram panchayat heads invited forAug 15 celebrations at Red Fort

Bengaluru: In a proud moment for Karnataka, six women presidents of Gram Panchayats from the state have been invited as special guests to participate in the national flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort in New Delhi as part of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The honoured invitees include Kumari Lakshminarasamma , president of Gedare Gram Panchayat in Chikkaballapur taluk, Nafeeza , president of Peruwai Gram Panchayat in Dakshina Kannada taluk, Rajeshwari Gutti , president of Kamtanur Gram Panchayat in Belgaum taluk, Jayashri ,the Vice President of Taj Sultanpur Gram Panchayat in Kalaburagi district, Devi PT, Chairperson of Kanur Gram Panchayat in Ponnampet taluk, and Shivamma, Chairperson of Attagulipur Gram Panchayat in Chamarajanagar taluk.

These six women have been recognized for their exemplary contributions to their respective communities, particularly in areas such as good governance, environmental care, sanitation, solid waste management, tax collection, and water supply. Their dedication to social responsibilities has earned them this prestigious invitation to the national event.

The team will be led by Bangalore Rural District Panchayat Deputy Secretary T.K. Ramesh.

The recognition of these women leaders highlights their significant role in local governance and the positive impact they have made in their villages. Karnataka’s leadership has expressed pride in their achievements, acknowledging their contributions as a reflection of the state’s commitment to empowering women and promoting grassroots development. The Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort are a momentous occasion, and the inclusion of these Gram Panchayat leaders as special invitees is a testament to their hard work and the vital role they play in building stronger, more sustainable communities.