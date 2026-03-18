60% GCCs in India lack integrated commute systems: Routematic report

Bengaluru: A new report by Routematic, in partnership with Research NXT, has revealed that nearly 60% of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India continue to operate without fully integrated commute management systems, despite rising expectations around employee experience, safety, and ESG goals.

Titled “Navigating Corporate Commute for GCCs in India: Benchmarking Corporate Commute Maturity,” the report highlights how employee transportation is rapidly evolving from a logistical function into a strategic priority. The findings are based on a survey of 100 professionals across industries, along with detailed interactions with senior leaders in transport, facilities, and workplace operations.

According to the study, fragmented and manual systems still dominate commute operations in a majority of GCCs, creating inefficiencies and limiting scalability. Employee experience has now emerged as the top priority for organisations, accounting for 35%, surpassing safety (26%), compliance (21%), and cost optimisation (18%).

Company-provided cabs remain the most widely used mode of employee transport, making up 46% of commute systems. However, hybrid work models have added complexity, with 36% of organisations reporting fluctuating daily demand, making planning more challenging.

The report also underscores the absence of predictive and data-driven capabilities in most commute programs, leaving organisations reactive rather than proactive. Key challenges identified include vendor performance issues, budget constraints, and rising employee dissatisfaction with commute services.

Commenting on the findings, Sriram Kannan said GCCs in India are transforming into strategic innovation hubs, making employee commute a boardroom-level concern. He emphasised that adopting intelligent and transparent mobility solutions can offer organisations a competitive edge.

The report outlines a roadmap for future-ready commute systems, focusing on unified platforms, AI-driven route optimisation, predictive compliance monitoring, and integration of electric vehicles to meet sustainability goals.

With GCC hubs expanding across cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, the study calls for urgent modernisation of corporate mobility systems to ensure efficiency, safety, and sustainability.