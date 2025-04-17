60% role is of nurses in medical treatment: Somanna

Tumakuru: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Monday said that nurses play a crucial role in the success of medical treatment. He was speaking at the inauguration of the lamp lighting and oath-taking ceremony organised jointly by Sridevi Nursing Institute and Durgamba Nursing School in Tumakuru.

“While doctors contribute 40 per cent to patient care, the remaining 60 per cent responsibility lies with nurses,” the Minister said, citing his experience as a member of the medical boards at Victoria, Bowring, and Kidwai hospitals.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Dr M.R. Hulinaykar, founder-president of the Sridevi Charitable Trust, in the fields of education and medicine.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M Rajani, Joint Director, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said that more men are now entering the nursing profession. She noted that students from Kerala and Sri Lanka continue to show interest in nursing courses, while students from rural Karnataka are also increasingly opting for nursing education.

Santosh Indi, Senate Member of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, said that according to the World Health Organization, nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system. “Hospitals may function without doctors, but not without nurses,” he said, adding that despite Karnataka having 687 nursing colleges, the demand remains high.

MLA Jyothi Ganesh said the global expansion of the healthcare sector has increased the demand for nursing professionals. He also noted that there are abundant opportunities for nurses to earn higher incomes compared to doctors in some cases.

Dr M.R. Hulinaykar encouraged students to focus on acquiring skills, stating that the medical profession offers not only recognition but also an opportunity to serve humanity.

Trustee Ambika Hulinaykar thanked students and parents for choosing the nursing profession and Sridevi College. The event was attended by Sridevi Medical College Medical Director Raman Hulinaykar, Director of Human Resources M.S. Patil, Trustee Lavanya, and Nursing College Principals Prof. Muniswamy, Prof. S. Usha, and Prof. Amba. Around 400 nursing students participated in the ceremony.