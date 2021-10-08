7 die as house collapses in Karnataka village

Belagavi: Seven persons of the same family, including three children, died after a house collapsed due to incessant rains in Badala Ankalagi village in Belagavi district late on Wednesday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each for the kin of the deceased. Expressing grief over the death of seven members of the same family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased.



In a tweet from PMO stated, "The loss of lives due to a house collapse in Belagavi, Karnataka is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved kin in this hour of sadness. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of the deceased, says PM Modi." The wall of the house collapsed due to incessant rains late in the evening killing the five innocent people. Three were rescued from the spot and shifted to hospital. Among three, two succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Gangavva Khanagavi (50), Satyavva Kahanagavi (45), Pooja (8), Savitha (28), Keshav (8), Lakshmi (15) and Arjun. All of them were at home when the tragedy struck.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai described the incident as unfortunate.