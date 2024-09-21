Live
Just In
8 professors of Bangalore varsity in global list of top scientists
Bengaluru: In 2024, eight professors of Bengaluru University have got a place in the prestigious list of top scientists worldwide. The professors are recognized on the basis of indices compiled annually by Stanford University, USA and Elsevier Publishing, Netherlands.
Professors belonging to the Departments of Chemistry, Physics, Microbiology and Mathematics of Bangalore University were recognized and honored. Chandrasekharaiah DS, Devi L Gomati, Rudrayya N, Shivakumar, C Srinivas, Kumbinarasaiyya S, Eiraiah B, and Vishnu Kamath have been ranked. Among the universities, Bangalore University has the highest number of professors from state universities and has again won international acclaim.
Commenting on this achievement, Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara SM said, Bangalore University has consistently won recognition at the national and international levels and this is another proud addition to our accolades.