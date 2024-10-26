98 sentenced to life imprisonment

Koppal: In a landmark judgment, the District and Sessions Court in Koppal has sentenced 98 individuals to life imprisonment in connection with a 2014 caste violence case in Marakumbi village, Gangavati taluk. Each convict has also been fined Rs. 5,000, marking a significant verdict in the history of India’s judicial response to caste-based violence.

The incident traces back to a decade ago when Dalits in Marakumbi village protested against the longstanding denial of access to hotels and barber shops. Their demand for entry was met with fierce opposition, sparking tensions between Dalit and upper-caste communities. The conflict escalated when a member of the upper caste, Manjunath, was allegedly assaulted during a visit to Gangavati, leading to widespread retaliatory violence against Dalits in the village. Several huts belonging to Dalits were set ablaze, though no fatalities occurred.

On October 21, Judge Chandrashekhar handed down life sentences to 98 of the 101 accused, with a fine of Rs. 5,000 each. Three others received rigorous imprisonment and were fined Rs. 2,000 each. Sixteen of the 117 original accused passed away during the course of the trial. Following the verdict, those sentenced were transferred to Ballari Jail under strict security measures.

Legal experts have noted that such a large-scale conviction for caste-based discrimination is unprecedented in India, underscoring the judiciary’s resolve to address issues of caste violence and untouchability. This judgment sends a strong message nationwide, standing as a monumental verdict in the pursuit of justice for marginalised communities.