AAP stages protest against price spiral

Mysuru: Aam Aadmi Party Mysuru district unit members staged a novel protest against price rise, through a streetskit, at Gandhi Square in the city on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Malavika Gubbivani, AAP district unit president, said that the policies of the government were pro-rich and

pro corporates while common man is being exploited with least regard for their welfare. While the poor and the middle class are sliding below thepoverty line, the riches of the ultra-rich are increasing daily inspite of the epidemic.

"It is imperative that people raise their voiceagainst such policies."