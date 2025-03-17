Absconding Associate of Underworld Figure Kali Yogish Arrested in Mangaluru; MDMA Seized

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Mangaluru Police has arrested Abdul Aseer, an associate of underworld figure Kali Yogish, who had been on the run for nearly nine years. The arrest was made during an operation in the Nanthoor area, where Aseer was allegedly involved in drug peddling. Police recovered 53 grams of MDMA, valued at ₹5 lakh, from his possession.

According to officials, Aseer, a resident of Kasaragod district in Kerala, had been evading authorities since his involvement in a shootout at Rajdhani Jewellers in Puttur. Despite securing bail, he later absconded and remained underground.

The accused is linked to multiple criminal cases, including the murder of Shafiq, offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, theft, and an arson attack on a vehicle. A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him.

The arrest was made under the supervision of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, with Deputy Commissioners of Police Siddharth Goyal and K. Ravishankar overseeing the operation. The team, led by ACP Manoj Kumar Nayak, included officers and staff from the CCB.

Authorities have initiated further investigations to trace the broader network linked to the accused.