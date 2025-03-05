Live
- Apple MacBook Air M4 Launch Expected Today: Price, Features & More
- Ash Wednesday 2025: Significance, History, Traditions, and Fasting Rules
- Dyson Introduces New Supersonic r™ Hair Dryer Bringing Professional Hairstyling Home
- Cooler Temperatures Expected in Telangana as Heat Wave Eases Off
- Teachers quota MLC Gade Srinivasula Naidu meets CM Chandrababu
- 4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes east Manipur, no casualties reported
- Absconding Criminal Wanted in Four Cases Arrested in Mangaluru
- Mangaluru Auto Driver Caught Selling MDMA, Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹5 Lakh
- Trump’s Address to Congress: A Bold and Unconventional Speech
- Champions Trophy: You just can’t build pressure on Kohli, says Agar
Just In
Absconding Criminal Wanted in Four Cases Arrested in Mangaluru
The Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a man who had been on the run for nearly a year after failing to appear in court in connection with multiple criminal cases.
Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a man who had been on the run for nearly a year after failing to appear in court in connection with multiple criminal cases.
The accused, Munir alias Anna Munir (48), a resident of Kasaba Bengre, was wanted in four cases involving theft, attempted murder, robbery, and fraud. He had been granted bail but evaded court hearings, leading to a warrant being issued against him.
Police sources said Munir had absconded for over a year, avoiding trial in cases registered at Kavoor, Mangaluru Rural, Panambur, and Mangaluru South police stations. Acting on intelligence, the CCB police arrested him on March 4 and transferred him to Kavoor Police Station for further action.
Officials have indicated that additional enquiries are underway.