Absconding Criminal Wanted in Four Cases Arrested in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a man who had been on the run for nearly a year after failing to appear in court in connection with multiple criminal cases.

The accused, Munir alias Anna Munir (48), a resident of Kasaba Bengre, was wanted in four cases involving theft, attempted murder, robbery, and fraud. He had been granted bail but evaded court hearings, leading to a warrant being issued against him.

Police sources said Munir had absconded for over a year, avoiding trial in cases registered at Kavoor, Mangaluru Rural, Panambur, and Mangaluru South police stations. Acting on intelligence, the CCB police arrested him on March 4 and transferred him to Kavoor Police Station for further action.

Officials have indicated that additional enquiries are underway.