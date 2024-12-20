Abu Dhabi announces the biggest entertainment lineup for 2025

Bengaluru: World’s fastest-emerging holiday destination, Abu Dhabi welcomes Indian travellers to experience the most extraordinary line-up of events in, 2025. With a host of specially curated back-to-back entertainment itinerary, this is going to be yet another year of stimulating and culturally immersive happenings. Presented by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi, the aim is to build attractiveness for Indian holiday goers, and the year to follow will see everything including, entertainment, sports, arts, culture, amusement parks, and more.

The city continues to host high-profile events, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the NBA Abu Dhabi Games. The 2025 Formula 1 Grand Prix will once again thrill audiences at the Yas Marina Circuit, featuring top-tier racing action and global superstars. In addition, the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 will bring exciting preseason matchups, interactive events, and access to the NBA District at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

For those seeking outdoor adventure, Abu Dhabi offers the World Surf League Championship Tour from February 14-16, 2025. Held at the world's largest wave pool, this event will showcase top surfers competing against the stunning backdrop of the city.

Beyond sports, Abu Dhabi offers a plethora of attractions for families and thrill-seekers. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi are popular theme parks with thrilling rides and immersive experiences.

What fun is traveling if you don't try delicious food? For food lovers, Abu Dhabi offers the first and only Emirati restaurant with a Michelin star. Erth has been dubbed a 'best-kept secret' by The Michelin Guide, and rightfully so. Located in the Al Hosn historical district, the venue's location and interior—be it the stone bar carved from rocks of Jebel Hafit or chairs crafted by an Emirati designer—reflect its proud Emirati heritage. Chef Debi Prasad Rath's Margooga Ravioli is a standout dish, recommended by the Chef himself, that perfectly captures the unique blend of flavours at the heart of Erth's culinary offerings.

For a more serene experience, the Kayan Wellness Festival, held from January 31 to February 2, 2025, offers yoga, breathwork, sound healing, and meditation sessions led by world-renowned experts. To relax and unwind, Corniche Beach provides a picturesque setting with soft sands, clear waters, and various recreational facilities.

As a rapidly growing tourist destination with a significant Indian population, Abu Dhabi offers a unique blend of culture, entertainment, and adventure for Indians.

Other sites for Indians to visit:

Immerse yourself in the arts at Saadiyat Cultural District

Saadiyat Cultural District is a vibrant hub of museums and cultural institutions that celebrate the achievements of the past while creating opportunities for the future. Home to iconic destinations like Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, and Berklee Abu Dhabi, the district will soon welcome the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena, Zayed National Museum, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. With the district on track for construction completion in 2025, it is poised to reaffirm its position as one of the leading cultural experiences in the world.

Visit the magnificent Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The vision of the Founding Father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a symbol of culture and collaboration. The mosque welcomes millions of visitors from all religions and countries each year, providing a glimpse into the traditions and rich history of the UAE. The mosque further enhances the visitor experience by offering tours in Arabic and English.

Listen to your favourite musicians under the stars at Saadiyat Nights

Returning for its second edition, Saadiyat Nights brings a stellar lineup of open-air concerts to Saadiyat Island from 4 January - 22 February 2025. Audiences can look forward to performances by Egyptian composer Omar Khairat and American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men, with more artists to be announced soon.

Discover authentic Emirati cuisine at Al Dhafra Restaurant

A cornerstone of Emirati cuisine, Al Dhafra, established in 1993, is one of Abu Dhabi’s longstanding eateries. Nestled in Heritage Park, the restaurant is known for its friendly staff, warm atmosphere and exquisite food. Whether choosing from their heritage-themed buffet or picking fresh fish for the chefs to grill –– this local spot is a must-add to itineraries for a traditional Emirati experience.

Indulge in local flavours at Luqaimat & Chebab

A staple in the Abu Dhabi food scene, Luqaimat & Chebab serve up authentic Emirati flavours. Best known for its renowned crispy luqaimat (Emirati fried hollow dough balls) drizzled in date syrup and a cup of warm gahwa (Arabic coffee), this spot is a true local gem, offering an experience that will leave visitors coming back for more.