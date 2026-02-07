Accelerated timeline sought for Dakshina Kannada road works

Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta recently convened with Umashankar, the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to advocate for the swift execution of vital infrastructure projects. This meeting, held in New Delhi, served as a platform to address the current status of national highway works across the Dakshina Kannada district.

Central to the discussion was the necessity of adhering to pre-determined schedules. The MP provided a comprehensive briefing on the status of various ongoing works, emphasising that administrative and field-level delays must be minimised. He called for a rigorous monitoring mechanism to ensure that essential infrastructure developments maintain a steady momentum.

Specific attention was directed toward two high-priority projects, the Shiradi Ghat stretch and Surathkal–BC Road. Discussions focused on the immediate preparation and finalisation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Shiradi Ghat project. Further, the MP urged for the expedited development of Surathkal–BC Road highway, highlighting its role in enhancing regional connectivity.

The roadmap for the Mani–Sampaje road was also a key talking point. Capt. Chowta noted that this specific route has recently transitioned under the authority of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). With this change in jurisdiction, he underscored the requirement for a fresh evaluation and a renewed focus on development works to upgrade the road’s overall quality and utility for commuters. The meeting was attended by Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja, signalling a unified front in seeking better road infrastructure for the region. The representatives collectively urged the Ministry to streamline all procedural hurdles, ensuring that early implementation becomes a reality for these crucial transport links.