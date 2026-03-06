Action against 15.12 lakh ‘misusing’ benefits over past five months

In a major drive against ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders, the State government has taken action against 15.12 lakh beneficiaries over the past five months, delivering a significant blow to those found to be unlawfully availing subsidised benefits.

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies has intensified scrutiny and identified thousands of ineligible families. As part of the crackdown, 5,632 BPL cards have been permanently cancelled, impacting 9,826 beneficiaries. Additionally, 4.09 lakh cards have been converted from BPL to Above Poverty Line (APL) category, affecting 14,68,540 beneficiaries. A further 23,068 BPL cards have been temporarily suspended, impacting 34,617 beneficiaries.

The action has triggered concern among beneficiaries, even as members of the public have demanded stricter measures against affluent individuals allegedly misusing BPL benefits. There have been widespread complaints that individuals owning cars, houses and agricultural land continue to hold BPL cards, depriving genuinely poor families of entitlements.

Citizens have urged the Food Department to ensure that the drive targets only ineligible and financially well-off beneficiaries, and not economically vulnerable families. They have called for prioritising daily wage earners and the truly underprivileged in the distribution of BPL cards.

Earlier, Food Minister KH Muniyappa had indicated that the government was considering revising the income ceiling for BPL eligibility.

At present, the Central government has fixed the annual income limit at ₹1.20 lakh for BPL classification. However, with daily wage labourers reportedly earning around ₹500 per day, their annual income could exceed ₹1.80 lakh, prompting discussions on revisiting the criteria. Despite expectations of a possible relaxation in norms, the government’s recent actions signal a firm stance against misuse of BPL cards.

Officials have made it clear that those found holding cards illegally will not be spared as the verification drive continues across the State.