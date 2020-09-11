Active cases breach 1L mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 1 lakh mark on Thursday, with the state reporting 9,217 new cases of coronavirus infections and 129 related fatalities, the health department said. This takes the total number of infections in the state to 4,30,947 and death toll to 6,937.

The day also saw 7,021 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the fresh cases reported on Thursday, 3,161 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. As of September 10 evening, cumulatively 4,30,947 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 6,937 deaths and 3,22,454 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 1,01,537 active cases, 1,00,769 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 768 are in ICU.

According the bulletin, 33 out of total 129 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (13), Dakshina Kannada and Hassan (9), Dharwad and Uttara Kannada (8), Ballari (7); Shivamogga (5), Koppal Udupi (4), Davangere, Mandya, Raichur and Vijayapura (3), Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Kolar and Tumakuru (2), Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura, Haveri, Kodagu and Yadgir (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 3,161, Mysuru 635, Shivamogga 549 (cumulative of last 2 days), Ballari 375, Tumakuru 365, Dakshina Kannada 350, Davangere 297, Dharwad 264, Belagavi 263, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,60,205 infections, followed by Ballari 25,404 and Mysuru 23,773. Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 1,14,208 discharges, followed by Ballari 20,616 and Mysuru 16,408. A total of 35,86,150 samples were tested so far, out of which 54,709 were tested on Thursday alone. Among the samples tested today, 25,468 were rapid antigen tests.