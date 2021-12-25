Activists From The Right-Wing Are Allegedly Disrupting Christmas Celebrations At A Karnataka School

Following attacks on churches and prayer halls in Karnataka in recent months, a group of right-wing activists purportedly got into a verbal spat with the management of a Christian convent in Mandya district over through the school's Christmas celebrations. A group of Hindu Jagarana Vedike activists reportedly disrupted Christmas celebrations at the Nirmala English High School in Pandavapura, a town in Mandya district some 160 kilometres from Bengaluru on Thursday.

The incident was captured on camera, which was extensively circulated on social media. A few guys can be observed in the video arguing with the school's administrators about the school's Christmas activities. They also inquired as to why Hindu festivals such as Ganesha were not commemorated by the school administration.

It was the second conflict after the anti-conversion bill was approved by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

As per the school's administration, a number of right-wing demonstrators barged into the building and began interrogating the administration about the school's selective celebration of holidays such as Christmas.

Kanika Francis Mary, the school's Headmistress, stated that several people, purporting to be members of a right-wing organisation, came to the institution and opposed to the celebration of Christmas and requested them to celebrate Ganesha festival and display a photo of Goddess Saraswathi in the school. They also made the accusation that they were converting students, which is false.