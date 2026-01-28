Actress Kavya Gowda files complaint against relatives

Kannada television actress Kavya Gowda, known for her roles in popular serials such as Gandhari and Radha Ramana, has lodged a police complaint accusing certain relatives of physical assault and issuing rape and death threats against her.

The incident reportedly took place at the family home in Bengaluru, where Kavya and her husband Somashekhar reside along with Somashekhar’s brother Nandish and his wife Prema. The two couples had been sharing the same household.

According to Kavya’s complaint, filed by her sister Bhavya Gowda at Ramamurthy Nagar police station, Ravikumar (Prema’s father) along with Prema, Nandish, and Priya allegedly assaulted Kavya and Somashekhar.

Ravikumar is accused of threatening to rape Kavya and kill her if she continued to stay in the house. Somashekhar reportedly sustained injuries from a knife attack and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Kavya has alleged that the conflict arose from ongoing family disputes and jealousy over her public popularity and career success, even though she has largely stepped away from serials in recent years to focus on family and occasional advertisement work.

Almost immediately after Kavya’s complaint, Prema Gowda filed a counter-complaint at the same police station. Prema claimed that while she and Nandish were having food, Kavya and her relatives forcibly told them to leave the house, saying “this is our house, get out.” Prema further alleged that Kavya and her family members physically attacked her sister Kasturi (who had come to the house around 6:30 pm) and that Bhavya Gowda tore off Prema’s mangalsutra during the scuffle.

Ramamurthy Nagar police have registered cases from both sides and are investigating the conflicting versions. Statements are being recorded from all parties involved, and medical examination reports of the injured are being obtained.

The matter appears to stem from a long-standing domestic dispute between the two branches of the family living under one roof.

No arrests have been reported so far, but police are treating the complaints seriously given the gravity of the allegations, including threats to life and sexual assault.