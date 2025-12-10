Actress Kolla Hema cleared in 2024 rave party case

Bengaluru: The leadership change debate within the Karnataka Congress has resurfaced just as the Winter Session of the Assembly began in Belagavi. This comes days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held two breakfast meetings and clarified that there was no internal conflict and that the issue of leadership was left to the Congress high command. The situation appeared calm—until now.

The fresh spark came from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who stated in Belagavi on Monday that Siddaramaiah would remain Chief Minister for the full five-year term. He added that although DK Shivakumar had earlier sought an opportunity, the high command had made it clear that there was currently no question of a leadership change.

Responding to Yathindra’s comments in Bengaluru, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said he was “very happy” and wished for the good of the state. However, the real twist unfolded when Shivakumar landed at the Belagavi airport to attend the Assembly session. Supporters gathered at the airport raised loud slogans: “Welcome to the next Chief Minister DK Shivakumar!”

Adding fuel to the fire, MLC Channaraj welcomed Shivakumar to Belagavi in a social media post where he referred to him as the “Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.” After the post triggered widespread discussion online, he later edited the caption.

Speaking at Suvarna Soudha, DK Shivakumar reiterated that there were no differences between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He also said he was unaware of Yathindra’s statements but would speak to him. Shivakumar declined to reveal when the high command was scheduled to meet them.

Meanwhile, Yathindra Siddaramaiah stood by his earlier remarks, stating that he had already said everything he needed to. “There is nothing more to add. Whoever wants to react may do so, but I will not respond further,” he said. When asked whether legislators would raise the leadership issue in the CLP meeting, Yathindra remarked, “Anyone may raise it if they wish.”

Actress Kolla Hema cleared in 2024 rave party case

Bengaluru: Tollywood actress Kolla Hema released an emotional video on Tuesday after the High Court cleared her of all charges in the 2024 rave party case. In the video, she said that her mother had died, unable to bear the distress caused by the case.

“Carrying that pain in my heart, I want to share this good news. The High Court has dismissed the case,” she said as she broke down.

In her message, Hema said, “Hi all, I am your Hema. I stand before you with the grief of losing my mother. The Karnataka High Court has quashed my case. The verdict came on November 3. I was told not to share the news until the certified copy of the judgment was available.” he said her mother suffered a stroke days after the verdict and did not recover.

“In the meantime, my mother suffered a stroke and passed away. She was my strength and source of courage. Whatever I am today is because of her. She could not cope with what happened to me. My mother could not bear the social media posts and the media trial carried out by news channels,” Hema said. Hema was among the 88 people detained after the Central Crime Branch raided a rave party at GR Farms on May 19, 2024.