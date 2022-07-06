ADGP Amrit Paul made a scapegoat in the scam?

Bengaluru: Twenty-four hours after Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment) Amrit Paul was arrested on charges of involvement in the multi-crore police sub inspector recruitment scam, doubts are being raised over the haste in which the arrest of senior IPS officer was made. There is also talk that he has been made a scapegoat.

Amrit Paul had an impeccable service record and as the Inspector General of police in Mangaluru in 2014, he left a good impression and earned praise from political circles.

Inner circles in the police headquarters in Bengaluru point out that Paul as the head of the recruitment cell of the police department, it's natural that he would be held responsible for anything that goes wrong. But was he directly involved or was his office misused by scamsters, which question cannot be answered at this point of time? the sources claimed.

Many things that happen at lower cadre level may not come to the notice of the top man in the hierarchy and the recruitment scam could be one such episode. The role of the official of the rank of ADGP ends once the requirement of men or Human Resources needed for the department has been estimated. This process also takes into consideration the financial obligations and burden on the government due to recruitment. In this case, Amrit Paul has been accused of going into the minute details such as monitoring the examination centre at Kalburgi. It has been accused that high-ranking officials had rigged the CCTV footage at the time of the examination that allowed the scamsters to carry out the correction of OMR sheets. Deep down in the police administration, Amrit Paul's involvement in this scam is being under a big question mark considering his immaculate service records say the sources inside Karnataka Police.