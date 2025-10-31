After HC, KAT also overturns govt orders suspending its teachers for their RSS activities

The Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT), on Thursday, stayed the Congress-led government’s order suspending a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) for participating in a foot march organised by the RSS.

The KAT has issued a stay order over the suspension order of PDO Praveen Kumar.

The authorities have suspended him for taking part in the RSS foot march in Lingasagur of Raichur district.

The PDO had questioned his suspension in the KAT and claimed that his suspension is against the law and done due to political pressure.

However, the Congress-led government, on Thursday, continued the crackdown on government staffers for identifying with the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and taking part in foot marches across the state. The development of notices being issued to four teachers from Aurad taluk in Bidar district in the state for participating in an RSS foot march by authorities has come to light.

The Aurad Block Education Officer (BEO) issued the notices asking them to explain their participation. The RSS foot march had taken place in Aurad on October 7 and 13.

Teachers named Mahadev, Shalivan, Prakash, and Satish had participated in it. On October 27, Dalit Sena leaders submitted a complaint to the BEO demanding action against the teachers. The very next day, on Tuesday, the BEO issued show cause notices to all four teachers.

The state government authorities have started issuing notices to government staffers for identifying with the RSS following the letter written by Minister Priyank Kharge to ban RSS activities in public places. In a setback to the Congress-led government, the High Court Kalaburagi bench had stayed this

order.