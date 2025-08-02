After resounding success of inaugural edition… State eyes annual Quantum India Summit in the future

Bengaluru: Buoyed by the overwhelming response to the inaugural Quantum India Bengaluru Summit 2025, Karnataka is now planning to make it an annual event, State Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology N.S. Boseraju announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the summit’s valedictory session, Mr. Boseraju said, “This first edition has marked a milestone on the global quantum map. Given its scale and impact, the state government is considering hosting it annually.”

The summit drew 1,951 delegates, far exceeding the initial expectation of 500, and featured 24 sessions with 75 speakers, including Nobel laureates and senior representatives from 19 countries such as the US, UK, Israel, Germany, and Japan.

The event saw active participation from quantum researchers, corporates, startups, and academic institutions.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar chaired a roundtable with global stakeholders to explore collaborative opportunities. Several foreign institutions and investors expressed keen interest in partnering with Karnataka in quantum technology ventures.

Highlighting the state’s long-term vision, Mr. Boseraju reiterated Karnataka’s plan to launch a ₹1,000 crore Quantum Mission by 2035.

This includes skilling initiatives, infrastructure development, and startup incubation.

He also announced new quantum curricula at the school level and expansion of DST-funded PhD fellowships in quantum computing, sensing, and communication.

An MoU was signed between IIIT Dharwad, Raichur, and QpiAI to establish an 8-qubit quantum computer, marking a key leap in research and training.

“Karnataka is poised to become a global quantum powerhouse,” Boseraju declared, signalling a new frontier in India’s science and tech landscape.