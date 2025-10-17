Agniveer sixth batch joins Parachute Regiment after rigorous training

Bengaluru: The sixth batch of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme proudly joined the elite Parachute Regiment after completing 24 weeks of intensive training at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre (PRTC), Bengaluru. A total of 276 Agniveers participated in the passing-out parade, marking their induction into one of the Indian Army’s most prestigious regiments.

The parade was reviewed by Brigadier Yogesh Sharma, Commandant of PRTC, who congratulated the young soldiers for their discipline and dedication. He urged them to live by the regiment’s guiding principles of “Imandari, Wafadari, Bahaduri” — honesty, loyalty, and courage — and lauded their families for supporting the nation’s defense through their sons’ service.

The parade, known for its precision and pride, was commanded by Agniveer Sarath S. Nair from Kerala. Among the award winners, Agniveer Rishab Kumar Shaw received the prestigious Gill Medal for Overall Best Recruit.

Agniveer Shiv Veer won both the Cheema Medal for Best in Physical Training and the Ranjeet Medal for Endurance, while the Ghadge Medal for marksmanship went to Agniveer Rajkumar S. The Chhetri Medal for Best in Drill was also awarded to Agniveer Sarath S. Nair. The freshly attested Agniveers will now move on to Special Forces units for further probation and selection.