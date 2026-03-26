The National Dairy Development Board’s (NDDB) Bengaluru office organised a one-day training programme titled “AI-Powered Productivity for Dairy Sector Professionals,” bringing together professionals from cooperative milk producer institutions and NDDB officials to explore cutting-edge artificial intelligence applications tailored to the dairy industry.

The session, held in the tech hub of Bengaluru, focused on equipping participants with practical AI skills to enhance productivity, data-driven decision-making, and operational efficiency in India’s vast dairy sector. Bengaluru’s emergence as a centre for innovation made it an ideal location for this forward-looking initiative, aligning with the city’s growing reputation as a hub for technology and agribusiness collaboration.

Facilitated by Sharadd Raaj Utsav, Founder of Agility AI Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, the programme provided an in-depth, hands-on introduction to a wide range of AI tools and techniques specifically relevant to dairy operations.

The training covered the overall AI landscape for the dairy sector and delved into prompt engineering for effective AI interactions.

Participants learned sales data analysis and demand forecasting, along with the use of Power Query and analytics for handling large datasets.

Sessions also addressed financial intelligence and milk union profiling, as well as document intelligence for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and other essential documentation.

In addition, attendees were introduced to AI-powered tools for creating presentations, managing meetings, improving communication, and developing personalised AI workflows to streamline their daily tasks. The training emphasised real-world application, encouraging dairy professionals to leverage AI for smarter resource management, accurate forecasting, and improved reporting, areas critical for scaling operations in cooperative milk unions across the country.

NDDB’s Bengaluru initiative reflects the organisation’s ongoing commitment to integrating modern technology with traditional dairy cooperatives, helping professionals stay ahead in an increasingly digital agricultural landscape.

This one-day workshop in Bengaluru marks another step in NDDB’s efforts to build digital capabilities among dairy stakeholders, ensuring the sector remains productive and competitive in the years ahead.