AIAMA EXPO 2025 marks a new era for agarbathi industry

Bengaluru: The All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA) inaugurated AIAMA EXPO 2025, India’s largest international conference and exhibition for the agarbathi industry at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru on Thursday.

The three-day event, themed ‘Traditionally Modern,’ was inaugurated by Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. She also unveiled the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Certification to establish a new quality benchmark to elevate India’s incense manufacturing to global standards.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shobha Karandlaje, said, “We aim to create awareness about the agarbathi industry, which has been falsely portrayed as harmful, while also calling for research-backed scientific evidence.”

The Expo brings together industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders for curated sessions on fragrance, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. The inaugural day featured renowned mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, who shared insights on the symbolism of fragrance in Indian tradition and spirituality.