Air India Express Expands Operations, Adds Flights from Mangaluru to Delhi, Pune, and Singapore

Mangaluru: Air India Express, the largest international carrier operating out of Mangaluru, is set to enhance Karnataka's connectivity with a 25% increase in its flight operations this winter. The airline will introduce direct flights connecting Mangaluru to Delhi, Pune, and Singapore, alongside increased frequencies on other key routes.

The new services, beginning January 2025, will offer twice-weekly flights to Pune starting January 4, twice-weekly flights to Singapore from January 21, and daily flights to Delhi from February 1. Additionally, the Mangaluru-Mumbai route will see two daily flights from February 15.

Chief Commercial Officer Ankur Garg highlighted the strategic importance of these routes, stating, “These services will support commerce and tourism, showcasing Mangaluru as a key industrial and cultural hub.” He added that the airline’s new aircraft, featuring a livery inspired by Karnataka's Kasuti embroidery, underscores its commitment to the region's heritage.

With a fleet of over 90 aircraft, Air India Express now operates more than 400 daily flights, up from 325 last year. Its Karnataka operations include 58 weekly flights from Mangaluru, linking the city to domestic destinations such as Bengaluru and Mumbai, as well as international hubs like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and now Singapore.

Travellers can also access holiday packages and multi-stop itineraries through the airline’s platforms, extending connectivity to destinations across Asia and the Middle East.