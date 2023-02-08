Airbus to recruit engineering, IT talent at Aero India 2023

Bengaluru: Airbus will host a public 'meet-and-greet' event aimed at recruiting engineering and information technology (IT) talent at the Aero India air show in Bengaluru on 16 and 17 February, 2023.

Aspiring candidates can meet Airbus executives at stand number CR7.1 in Hall C, where they can explore career opportunities in airframe design, avionics, aircraft systems simulation, data analytics, cybersecurity and cabin engineering. Candidates will also get a chance to interact with senior Airbus officials to find out more about the company's already extensive and growing footprint in India and South Asia.

"Airbus is a top destination for the very best of India's engineering and information management talent with a passion for aerospace," said Suraj Chettri, Director – HR, Airbus India and South Asia. "As a company, we believe in encouraging an atmosphere of ownership where employees feel valued, respected and professionally fulfilled. This is why Airbus is recognised as a great place to work for and was recently awarded Top Employers certification by the Top Employers Institute, a global independent authority, recognising excellence in people management and HR policies."

The talent scouting event at Aero India is part of Airbus' ramp-up for 2023 when it intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally. The new hires will be instrumental in supporting Airbus' industrial ramp-up, its ambitious decarbonisation roadmap and preparations for the future of aviation.

Visitors to the Airbus stall will also get an opportunity to see its extensive range of products, cutting-edge technologies, services and innovations from its Commercial, Helicopters and Defence and Space portfolios. The stand will display scale models of the new-generation tanker A330 MRTT as well as the C295 military aircraft that the company will build under its 'Make in India' programme with its industrial partner, the Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, in Gujarat. Visitors to the stand can also see digital displays of the earth observation satellite, the Pléiades Neo, OneAtlas, that provides premium satellite imagery, and Sirtap, a tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS). Scale models of the VSR700 from the UAS category, H225M from the military category, and the H160 from the civil helicopter range will also be on the show along with the commercial aircraft model of the A350.