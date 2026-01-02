‘Akka Squad’ launched to strengthen safety of women and children

Raichur: In a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of women and children, the Karnataka government has launched a special “Akka Squad” in Raichur district. The initiative has been jointly implemented by the Women and Child Welfare Department and the District Police to provide timely protection, assistance and a sense of security to vulnerable sections of society.

The Akka Squad has been formed with the objective of preventing harassment, abuse and exploitation of women and girl children both in public spaces and within homes. The team will also focus on providing immediate help and protection during emergencies, promoting the safety, dignity and empowerment of women and children in public and private spaces, and creating awareness about legal rights, safety measures and available support systems.

The squad was officially flagged off by Raichur Superintendent of Police M Puttamadaiah at the district police parade ground. With this launch, the earlier women’s police unit operating in the district has been replaced by the newly constituted Akka Squad, which is expected to work in a more focused and proactive manner. A dedicated special vehicle has been allotted to the Akka Squad to ensure swift movement and quick response.

The team comprises one woman Assistant Sub-Inspector, one woman Head Constable, 15 women police constables, five women Home Guards, and staff from the Women and Child Development Department. All women personnel have been provided with karate and self-defence training, enabling them to handle critical situations effectively while also conducting awareness drives. The Akka Squad will respond immediately to distress calls made to the women’s helpline 181, emergency helpline 112, and the child helpline 1098. Officials said the squad will reach the spot within 10 to 15 minutes of receiving a call, ensuring quick intervention and support for those in need.

Superintendent of Police M Puttamadaiah said the Akka Squad will play a key role in protecting distressed women, children, child labourers and victims of child begging. “The squad will also work to prevent eve-teasing, harassment of young girls and other crimes, while creating awareness about crime prevention and legal safeguards,” he said. Akka Squad staff member Anjanamma said the team is fully prepared to respond to emergencies. “If women or children face any problem or harassment, they can call 181. We will reach the location within 10 to 15 minutes and provide necessary assistance and protection,” she assured.

The launch of the Akka Squad is being seen as a proactive and people-centric initiative aimed at building a fear-free environment and reinforcing public confidence in the police and welfare systems.