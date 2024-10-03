All set for grand Dasara celebrations

Mangaluru: The Kudroli Sri Gokarnanath Temple in Mangaluru is all set to host the famous “Mangaluru Dasara” celebrations from October 3 to October 14, with elaborate arrangements and cultural festivities planned for the event. This announcement was made by B Janardhana Poojary, the former Union Minister and the visionary behind the temple’s development, during a press conference held at the temple’s hall.

The festival will begin with the installation of the Navadurga and Sharada idols at 8:30 am on October 3, marking the start of various religious and cultural programs that will take place daily throughout the celebration.

Janardhana Poojary will inaugurate the festivities, and a grand procession will follow on October 13, starting from 4:00 am at the Kudroli Temple. This procession, a highlight of the festival, will feature traditional Chende music, folk and cultural dance troupes from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as artistic performances and vibrant tableaux from different districts and states.

A special half marathon covering 21 kilometres has also been organised on October 6, with over 2,000 participants expected to take part. The marathon will commence at 5:30 am from the temple premises.