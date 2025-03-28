Alva’s Celebrates World Theatre Day with Grandeur

Moodbidri : Theatre has been the secret to my success in life,” said Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, while speaking at the World Theatre Day celebrations organised by Alva’s Ranga Adhyayana Kendra in collaboration with the Karnataka Nataka Academy on Friday. The event featured Rangageete (theatre songs), lectures, felicitation, and a play.

Dr Alva highlighted the immense contribution of theatre to society and life, recalling how memories of theatre activities have remained vivid and permanent, even more than academic lessons. He fondly reminisced about his association with M Bhoja Shetty, a contemporary and esteemed colleague in the world of theatre.

Reflecting on his own journey, Dr Alva revisited his memorable performances in plays such as Polisariddare Echharike (a play by Lankesh), where he portrayed Rudramurthy, along with other notable roles like ‘Gunda’, ‘Tughlaq’, and the jester in Bayyamalige. He also recounted his experiences of learning Bharatanatyam under the guidance of Vithal Master and performing across India and abroad. Dr Alva said that his experiments with mime and magic had strengthened his artistic journey, urging the young audience to remember that wherever they perform, he would always be there as a spectator. “I have constantly performed dances of the Bestas and Bedas. A life devoted to an art form ensures success,” he remarked. He concluded with a philosophical note, “Life itself is a play, and we must perform different roles at various stages.”

Theatre – A Confluence of Arts

Veteran Kannada professor and senior theatre artiste Dr R Narasimhamurthy, while addressing the gathering, described theatre as a “confluence of various art forms.” He elaborated that the essence of art is rooted in human creativity expressed through the five senses, and ancient India had recognised 64 different art forms. He likened theatre to an “alchemy of arts,” where multiple forms converge to create a unique experience. Dr Narasimhamurthy also cited playwright Bernard Shaw, saying, “Even if one does not visit temples, one should never miss the theatre.”

Felicitation and Cultural Extravaganza

Senior theatre and film artiste M Bhoja Shetty from Thotadamane was felicitated on the occasion. Theatre enthusiasts Jeevan Ram Sullia, Vidushi Sumana Prasad, and Mamatha Kalmakkaru mesmerised the audience with renditions of Savisarada Maye, Sanna Hudugi Ninna..., Maduve Emba Moorakshara..., and Gore Maati. Chinmaya Kamalakar Bhat and Manuja Nehige Sullia provided instrumental accompaniment.

The highlight of the event was the staging of Ekadashanana, a play written by Shashiraj Kaavoor, presented by students of the Alva’s Ranga Adhyayana Kendra under the direction of Jeevan Ram Sullia. Manuja Nehige Sullia composed the background score, adding depth to the production.















