Amit Shah Set To Take A Roadshow In Devanahalli Today

Amit Shah, a senior BJP leader and union home minister, will do a roadshow in Devanahalli, a neighbourhood outside of Bengaluru, on his first day of a two-day visit to Karnataka. The BJP leader will also assess the party's plans for the state's May 10 Assembly elections. Shah is in the state for the first time since the polling schedule was announced on March 29.



Amit Shah will perform a roadshow in the Bengaluru Rural district's Devanahalli, the town where Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysuru in the 18th century, was born, in the afternoon. In the evening, Shah would host a meeting with top party officials here to discuss election preparations.

Before taking off for New Delhi on Saturday, he is set to attend an event hosted by a private news station. The currently serving JD(S) MLA L N Narayanaswamy and Congress candidate K H Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-term MP, are facing off against Pilla Munishamappa of the BJP in Devanahalli.

Till Thursday, the final day for filing paperwork, 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka have been submitted, according to election officials. With the release of the election notification on April 13, the nominations paper submission procedure got underway. 3,327 male candidates submitted 4,710 nominations, while 304 female candidates submitted 391 nominations out of the total. Furthermore, according to a statement released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Thursday night, one nomination has been made by a candidate of "other gender."