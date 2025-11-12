Amit Shah weakest and most incompetent HM: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: In a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge labeled him as the “weakest and most incompetent Home Minister in independent India.” Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kharge launched a blistering critique, holding Shah and the Modi government accountable for repeated security lapses and rising internal unrest across the country.

“If there has ever been the weakest and most incapable Home Minister in independent India, it is Amit Shah,” Kharge said. “Pulwama happened, Manipur happened, Pahalgam, and now Delhi — how many more? During elections, they say Bangladeshis are entering India, but who is ruling the country now? Who is responsible for all this?” he asked.

Kharge went on to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears taking action against Amit Shah. “Why is the Prime Minister scared of Amit Shah? Are they afraid their secrets will come out? Where has the so-called ‘56-inch chest’ gone? In any other country, the Home Minister would have resigned by now,” he said angrily, urging the BJP to take accountability for the country’s internal failures.

He further accused the ruling party of hypocrisy, saying, “When we question them, they call us anti-national or say we are opposing Sardar Patel’s ideology. For the last ten years, what has this government achieved in terms of internal security? Why should only Congress governments be held accountable? Does the central government have no accountability?”

Taking a jibe at the RSS, Kharge asked, “Where are all those self-proclaimed nationalists now? They make big speeches on social media, but remain silent when the country faces threats and people lose their lives. Why isn’t the RSS sending its members to protect the borders now?”

Kharge’s sharp remarks come amid growing criticism over recent terror incidents and internal security lapses, including the Delhi Red Fort blast and earlier violence in Manipur and Kashmir. His comments have sparked fresh political friction between the Congress and the BJP, with party insiders suggesting that this could intensify the ongoing debate on national security and governance accountability ahead of the next elections.