Amrutha’s remarkable journey from television to silver screen

Bengaluru: Ballari-born talent Amrutha Uppar is making waves in the Sandalwood film industry, bridging the worlds of television, music, and film with a dynamic career that continues to gather momentum.

A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Dayanand Sagar University, Amrutha began her journey into the media with internships, gaining hands-on experience in journalism. Her initial brush with fame came as the host of the comedy show Comedy Club. She then captivated audiences on the reality show Gichi Gili

Gili 2 on Colors Kannada, which became a stepping-stone for her growth, showcasing her versatile talent and proving how reality shows today serve as crucial platforms for newcomers to shine.

Amrutha transitioned into acting, playing the lead in the popular Kannada serial Gowri Purada Gayaligalu and embracing a different challenge as a negative lead in Colors Kannada’s Bhagyalakshmi. Her artistic range extends to music, where she appeared as the lead actress in the album song Oye Yeah Ladki, adding a unique touch to her growing portfolio.

Her film career took off with a cameo in Sri Balaji Studio, followed by a substantial role as the second lead in Kathru Karma Kriya, where she stars alongside renowned actress Priyanka Upendra. As the film anticipates its release, audience who knows her from television are eager to see Amrutha shine on the big screen. She recently appeared as the second lead in Elakunni and has exciting upcoming projects, including No Parking and Urvashi.

Beyond acting, Amrutha is a classically trained singer and dancer, having reached the state level in both disciplines. Reflecting on her career journey, she shared,

“I’m getting a few projects, and I’m trying my best to build a strong career in films.” Her transition from journalism to television and, now, to cinema speaks to her determination and talent, with audiences eagerly awaiting her next moves in the entertainment world.

She says, ‘I want to be recognised as a true artist in more movies rather a lead actress in

few movies. I am improvising my acting skills to suit any character roles that comes my way, also audience should engage and recognise me for my performance.’