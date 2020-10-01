An uncommon appearance of Laxman’s ‘Common Man’ at Rail Museum of Mysuru

Mysuru: Precincts of rail museum of Mysuru now has a man with checked shirt who is pulling attention of visitors. He is none other than the much loved and closely followed cartoon character 'Common Man' created and immortalized by the illustrious cartoonist R K Laxman.



Mysuru division of South Western railways has installed the life size sculpture of this celebrated cartoon character, who is deeply etched in the minds of people of all ages, at the precincts of rail Museum of Mysuru.

"The legendary R K Laxman was born in Mysuru and graduated from the University of Mysuru. The character of 'common man' appeared for the first time in the year 1951. This also coincides with the journey of Railways in independent India.

This is a small tribute to the creative genius of the illustrator who hails from the city. Railways in India, reflect the hopes and aspirations of common man. Installing this iconic character is a way of celebrating Railway's connect with the common man" said Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager, South western railways, Aparna Garg.

Mysuru based noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has come up with this 5.5 feet tall life statue of cartoon character "Common Man". Arun who is a fifth generation sculptor has come up with more than 100 statues since 2008, including the famed statues with the concept of"life is a journey" at the Mysuru railway station premises, 10 feet tall marble statue of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa at Vivekananda circle in Mysuru, Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar circle at Hardinge circle, Ambedkar statue at town hall premises. Yogiraj, who has done MBA, has quit his corporate job, to nurture his talent of sculpting statues, full time, which he has inherited from his father Yogiraj Shilpi, grand father B Basavanna Shilpi and others. And he is the recipient of several awards including South Indian young talent award given by government of India.