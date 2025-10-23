Ancient Gajalakshmi sculpture unearthed linked to Kadamba era

Udupi: A rare 10th-century Gajalakshmi sculpture has been discovered in the Valvanti River at Parye near Sattari Keri in Goa’s Sattari taluk, revealing traces of the Kadamba dynasty’s artistic legacy in the region.

According to Prof. T. Murugeshi, founder-trustee of the Adima Kala Trust, Udupi, the intricately carved stone image was first noticed and preserved by Dr. Rajendra Kerkar, president of the Trust.

The sculpture depicts Goddess Lakshmi seated serenely on a lotus pedestal, flanked by two elephants carrying sacred kalashas. The deity holds lotus buds in her upper hands, while her lower right and left hands display the Abhaya (protection) and Varada (boon-granting) mudras respectively.

The figure, measuring about 50 cm by 61 cm, features elaborate detailing — including a three-tiered Karanda Mukuta headgear, Makarakundalas (ear ornaments), and an oval Prabhavali (halo) adorned with a lion motif.

Uniquely, the base of the pedestal bears a floral depiction of Gandaberunda, the mythical double-headed bird associated with royal insignia of the Kadambas, Vijayanagara rulers, and Mysore Wodeyars, and today the emblem of Karnataka.

Prof. Murugeshi said the sculpture stylistically belongs to the 10th century A.D., marking it as one of the finest examples of Kadamba art found in Goa. “While several Gajalakshmi panels have been documented across Goa, this piece reflects the higher Vaishnava tradition rather than a tribal representation,” he noted, thanking Dr. Kerkar and his team for preserving the art.