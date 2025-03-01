Animal Welfare Groups Demand Cancellation of Kambala Event at Pilikula Biological Park

MANGALURU: A coalition of 30 animal protection organisations and veterinarians has petitioned the Karnataka government to cancel the proposed Kambala (buffalo race) event at Pilikula Biological Park, citing concerns over animal welfare and disruption to captive wildlife.

The petition, submitted to senior government officials, argues that the large-scale event within the park premises could lead to heightened stress among zoo animals due to loud noise and large crowds. Groups such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, Animal Rahat, People for Cattle in India (PFCI), and the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) have jointly voiced their opposition.

PETA India Advocacy Associate Tushar Kol stated, “Excessive noise, the presence of thousands of spectators, and the introduction of external animals can cause irreversible stress and health complications in captive wildlife. The buffaloes forced to race also suffer immensely.”

The petitioners have highlighted past reports of cruelty at Kambala events, alleging that buffaloes are restrained with nose ropes, deprived of food and water, and subjected to physical abuse to force them to race. They argue that the state government must intervene to prevent such distress to animals and uphold their welfare.

The Kambala event, which is traditionally held in the coastal districts of Karnataka, has been a subject of debate, with proponents advocating it as a cultural sport while animal rights groups continue to raise ethical concerns.