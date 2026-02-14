Another road rage incident in Bengaluru; car driver arrested

Road rage incidents continue to rise in the state capital, with yet another shocking case reported on February 11 in which a car driver allegedly drove nearly a kilometre with a man clinging to the vehicle’s bonnet.

The incident occurred around 12.45 pm on HAL Road. According to police, a minor collision between a car and a goods vehicle led to a heated argument between the two drivers. During the altercation, the goods vehicle driver, identified as Nanjunda, reportedly stood in front of the car and demanded compensation for the damage caused.

However, the car driver allegedly sped away suddenly despite Nanjunda standing in front of the vehicle. The impact caused Nanjunda to fall onto the bonnet, but the driver continued to drive for over a kilometre without stopping.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was driven from Trinity Junction towards the CB Junction and near the ASC Centre area, even as the victim was seen shouting for help. The incident left bystanders shocked, and some recorded videos of the red SUV on their mobile phones. The car was eventually stopped after other motorists and cab drivers intervened and blocked its path.

Police have identified the accused as 52-year-old Suresh, a resident of Pulakeshinagar. It is reported that his wife was also present in the car at the time of the incident. A case has been registered against both individuals, and Suresh has been arrested by the Halasuru police. The vehicle has been seized, and a case of attempt to murder has been filed. Further investigation is underway.

During the probe, police found that Suresh had previously been booked in cases related to rash driving and violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. The incident adds to growing concerns over increasing road rage cases in Bengaluru. Recently, in the Hebbagodi police station limits, a car driver identified as Roshan Hegde allegedly rammed his vehicle into a wall and later into a tree while his friend Prashanth was clinging to the car window, resulting in the latter’s death. A video of that incident had also surfaced, causing widespread outrage.