App-based bike taxi service nixed, BJP govt decision overturned

Bengaluru: The Transport Department has issued an order cancelling the app-based bike taxi rental scheme in the state. Ola, Uber and Rapido have suffered a severe setback due to the cancellation of electric bike and bike taxi services in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme was implemented in 2021 for public transport and to provide self-employment opportunities. There was already bike service from Ola, Uber, Rapido. But the Transport Department has issued an order canceling the two-wheeler transport service for violating the rules of the Motor Vehicle Act. The transport department has issued a notification canceling this service in view of insecurity for women too.

Government has issued an order cancelling the Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme-2021. The previous BJP government had given permission for electric bikes and taxis on July 14, 2021. But today’s Congress (Congress) government has taken back the electric bike taxi permission given by the previous government. In the report of the committee chaired by the BMRCL MD, it has been stated that the electric bike taxi scheme is not in compliance with the Motor Vehicle Act. Thus the order has been issued by the Under Secretary of Transport Department Pushpa VS.

Earlier, there was a huge struggle against bike taxis in the state. Auto, taxi, maxi, cab drivers had attacked the bike taxi. The scheme was said to be unsafe for women.

In 2021, then Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa launched the ‘Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme- 2021’. The main objective of this project is to enable the public to move from their homes to bus stands, railway and metro stations easily and in less time. Reducing travel time and inconvenience especially in Bangalore city. “Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021 acts as a bridge between public transport and daily commuters.

But recently there was a clamour that the Karnataka electric bike taxi scheme was unsafe for women. The news about this drew the attention of the government. Now the government has cancelled this project. Speaking about it, Rapido spokesperson stated, The Electric Bike taxi scheme introduced by the State Government in 2021 has now been withdrawn by the State Government in 2024. The Electric Bike Taxi scheme solely pertained to the operation of Electric Bike Taxis within the State of Karnataka.

The notification issued by the State Government does not pertain to Rapido’s bike taxi operations within the State of Karnataka and Rapido will continue to operate and serve both its customers and captains in the State of Karnataka without any disruptions.

Rapido had filed a writ petition before High Court of Karnataka in 2021 concerning its bike taxi operations in the State of Karnataka. The High Court granted an interim order in favour of Rapido in August 2021 and directed the State Government to not take any coercive action against Rapido or its riders.

The case was last listed for hearing on March 7, and has now been adjourned to March 20, with the extension of the interim order.

Rapido said it remains committed to upholding legal standards and ensuring the highest level of service quality and safety for its users. It will continue to cooperate with the legal process and remain transparent in their operations.