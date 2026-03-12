Arjun Kapoor visits Kukke Subrahmanya temple

Mangaluru: The Kukke Shri Subrahmanya temple, celebrated across the region for its unique Naga aradhana practices, welcomed Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for a meaningful spiritual visit.

Located in Dakshina Kannada, the sacred site drew the actor who remained on the temple grounds over the last three days to engage in various special worship services and seek the blessings of Lord Subrahmanya.

Reaching the temple on Saturday, Kapoor performed the revered Sarpa Samskara ritual on Sunday, a ceremony considered especially fortunate according to tradition. He followed this by joining the Ashlesha Bali pooja early Monday morning.

Temple insiders reveal the actor organised these observances primarily for personal matters and to invoke auspiciousness for his marriage scheduled in the near future.

Upon finishing all the required ceremonies, Arjun Kapoor met with officials at the temple administration block.

The management committee president, Harish Injadi, felicitated him with a traditional shawl and a commemorative gift. Public relations officer Jayaram Rao, Manmath Battodi, and several other temple personnel were present to witness the warm gesture.