Arvind Limbavali demands ban on SDPI, PFI

Bengaluru: Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali on Thursday demanded ban on Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and PFI organizations, which he alleged were responsible for riots in the State. "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the KJ Halli and DJ Halli riots on August 11, 2020 filed a 7,000-page charge sheet before the court on February 10, 2021. Of the 247 accused in the riots so far, more than 40 rioters are from the SDPI. The two organizations were engaged in a series of acts of sedition and the state government should ban them," he said.

Limbavali alleged that both organizations conspired to create a riot -like situation in the state capital.

"These organizations protested the triple talaq repeal in the country, the National Citizenship Registration (NRC), and the proposal to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya."

He remarked that the Congress lawmakers were unwilling for a debate on the burning of their own legislators' house in the assembly.

"It is suspected that these organizations were behind the Mangalore riots in December 2019 against the CAA and NRC," the minister said.

He said some SDPI activists raised slogans hailing Pakistan dueing the recent panchayat polls.