As voters raise questions, agitated Kalaburagi MLA expresses outrage

Kalaburagi: In the wake of the Assembly election, the elected representatives have begun touring and holding meetings in their constituencies. The MLAs of Jevargi and Kalburgi rural constituencies were embarrassed after the voters questioned their contributions to the constituents.

Javergi MLA Ajay Singh was taken to task by a farmer. Ajay Singh inaugurated at the newly constructed . Indira Gandhi Residential School building on Monday night at Sumbada village in Javergi taluk. While Ajay Singh was talking on the stage. a farmer went to dais and asked that what you and your father done to the constituency , please explain. .When the farmer questioned AjaySingh was stunned and stopped his speech. He could notbe able to continue his speech nor to sit on dais. Immediately, supporters of Ajay Singh and some of the villagers questioned the farmer and sent him out of the meeting. Then Ajay Singh continued to address the programme.

Basavaraja Mathimuda, MLA from Kalaburagi Rural constituency, was also embarrassed by villagers. When the legislator had come to Narona village , a woman and elder complained that there is no proper road and drainage system in the village. Despite complaints nothing had been done by officials. The MLA who lost his patience was outraged and expressed anger over the mobile phone in the hands of a young man who was capturing video. Th MLA snatched the mobile and threw iton theground.

Village leaders and supporters of the MLA took the legislator away from there. The villagers are infuriated by the behaviour of the legislators. The Congress and other party leaders who used the occasion criticised the attitude of MLA and asked the public to vote for a better candidate this time.