Ashwini receives honorary doctorate on behalf of husband Puneeth Rajkumar

Mysuru: Puneeth Rajkumar's wife, Ashwini, received the honorary doctorate conferred posthumously on her husband by the University of Mysuru for his contribution to the field of cinema and for his philanthropic works on Tuesday.

Ashwini became emotional while receiving the honorary doctorate at the 102nd convocation ceremony of the university. Puneeth Rajkumar's father and Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar, well-known folk singer MalavalliMahadevaswamy and seniorscientist and retired director of Defence Research and Development Organisation Dr Vasudev Kalkunte were among those who received the honour from the university.

'Power Star' Puneeth Kumar died on October 29 last year following a heart attack in Bengaluru.

On the occasion, Ashwini announced institution of two gold medals in memory of her husband and mother-in-law Parvathamma Rajkumar. The gold medals will be conferred on those excelling in academics from the nextconvocation of theUniversity of Mysore.

The topper in MBA will be given gold medal in memory of Parvathamma and topper in fine arts will get Puneeth Rajkumar medal.

Parvathamma though unlettered was known for her business skills as sheproduced 80 films under the banners of Chakreshwari Combines, VajreshwariCombines and Poornima Enterprises, considered an unparalleled by anywoman producer till date.

Puneeth who started his film career as a child actor, acted in 46 films and wonnational award for his role in"BettadaHoovu".