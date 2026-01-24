Assembly witnesses heated debate over Governor’s exit from joint session

Tensions between the Karnataka government and Raj Bhavan spilled over into the Legislative Assembly on Friday, as ruling party leaders accused Governor Thawarchand Gehlot of violating the Constitution by leaving the joint session without delivering the full address and without waiting for the National Anthem.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil launched a strong attack, calling the Governor’s conduct unconstitutional and unacceptable. He demanded that the Governor apologize to the legislature and the people of Karnataka. “The Governor is not above the Constitution. Article 176(1) clearly mandates that he must address the joint session. Refusing to do so is a serious breach,” Patil said.

Patil further alleged that the Governor’s early exit amounted to disrespect to the National Anthem and a violation of constitutional values. He said the government had not included any personal remarks against the Governor in the address and had merely outlined its policies and programmes, as required by law.

The Congress maintained that the issue was not political but constitutional. Several ruling party members argued that the Governor’s refusal to read the address undermined the authority of the elected government.

Congress MLA Shivalingegowda said disrespect to the National Anthem was unacceptable under any circumstances. “No constitutional authority has the right to disregard the anthem,” he said.

The BJP, however, countered the allegations and accused the Congress of manufacturing controversy to divert attention from earlier incidents involving the Speaker’s chair. BJP MLA Suresh Kumar questioned claims made by ruling party leaders and objected to references about phone calls to Raj Bhavan from the Centre.

“If calls to Raj Bhavan are being questioned now, were such calls discussed when Hansraj Bharadwaj was Governor?” he asked. BJP MLA Arvind Bellad also demanded clarity on alleged calls made to the Speaker.

The debate soon descended into chaos, forcing Speaker U.T. Khader to intervene repeatedly. Appealing for restraint, he reminded members that constitutional offices must be discussed with seriousness and responsibility. “Everyone must follow the rulebook.

Turning serious matters into spectacle will not help,” the Speaker said.