At Last, Recognition for Harekal Hajabba

Mangaluru: There are moments when recognition arrives not just as an honour, but as a long-awaited correction. The decision of Mangalore University to confer an honorary doctorate on Harekal Hajabba is one such moment—deeply satisfying, yet reflective of how long it took.

For years, I watched with a sense of unease as honorary doctorates were conferred during convocation ceremonies, while Hajabba—fondly known as the “Akshara Santa” (saint of literacy)—was overlooked. Even after being honoured with the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards, the absence of recognition from the university closest to his life’s work felt like a glaring omission.

What made this neglect harder to reconcile was geography itself. Hajabba’s village, Harekal, lies barely three kilometres from the university campus at Konaje. The proximity was symbolic: an institution of higher learning stood next to a man who, despite having had no formal education, dedicated his life to building a school for his community.

For the past two years, there had been murmurs that Hajabba would finally be honoured. Each time, hope rose—only to be dashed when his name disappeared from the final list. The disappointment was not mine alone; it was shared by many who saw in him a rare embodiment of selfless service.

This year, however, things were different. Nearly ten days before the official announcement, I came to know that Hajabba’s name had indeed been finalised. Yet, the information came with a caveat: it was not to be disclosed. It was a difficult silence to maintain—so much so that I could not even share the news with Hajabba himself. The only concern that lingered was whether he might commit to another engagement on the day of the convocation. With due permission, I managed to pass on a subtle hint to a member of his family, ensuring his presence without breaking confidence.

The official confirmation finally came when Vice-Chancellor P. L. Dharma announced the honour at a press conference, sharing the news with visible pride. On March 28, the honorary doctorate will be conferred upon Hajabba by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who also serves as the Chancellor of the university.

Though delayed, the recognition is well deserved. What many may not know is the determination with which Prof. Dharma pursued this honour for Hajabba. It mattered to him that during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor, the university acknowledged a man whose contributions to education were both extraordinary and deeply humane. That effort, now supported by the Chancellor, has borne fruit.

Today, Hajabba stands not only as a Padma Shri awardee but also as a recipient of an honorary doctorate. It is a moment for all of us to celebrate—not just the individual, but the values he represents: humility, perseverance, and an unshakeable belief in the transformative power of education.

As we applaud this recognition, we must also remember those who worked quietly behind the scenes to bring Hajabba’s story into the mainstream. Honouring them is, in many ways, part of honouring him.



