Athmaa Trust Donates Laptop to Differently-Abled Student in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Athmaa Social and Welfare Trust, Trustee, Dr. P. Sumitha Hemavathy on Thursday met Jagadeesha G, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Bengaluru Urban District, at his office, in what she described as an inspiring interaction highlighting the importance of collaboration between the administration and community initiatives.

During the meeting, Dr. Hemavathy, on behalf of the Athmaa Social and Welfare Trust, donated a laptop to Lalitha, a differently-abled student, to support her education. The initiative aims to make learning more accessible and empower the student with the necessary tools to continue her academic journey.

Athmaa Social and Welfare Trust, a family-run initiative established in 2021, focuses on supporting education, accessibility, and opportunities for underprivileged individuals. Dr. Hemavathy, who serves as the Secretary of the Trust, said the organisation has grown from a small family effort into a dedicated platform working towards social impact.

She emphasised that initiatives like these reaffirm the belief that consistent, small contributions can create meaningful and lasting change. The Trust continues to work towards promoting inclusive education and enabling young individuals to achieve their full potential.

The district administration appreciated the initiative, underlining the importance of community participation in empowering students and building a more inclusive society.