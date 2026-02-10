Atria Beyonder Labs to boost applied innovation

Bengaluru: Atria University on Monday announced the launch of Atria Beyonder Labs (ABL), an applied innovation and venture platform aimed at converting academic research into market-ready technologies and scalable startups. The facility was inaugurated at the university campus by Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology.

ABL begins operations with the incubation of nine early-stage startups working in areas such as drug discovery, clean energy, autonomous logistics, biotech tools and advanced engineering. Some of the incubated ventures include TurboTech Aircraft, Aventiq Innovations, Hypower Green Energy Technologies, CarbonCraft Design and OceanToOasis.

The initiative is supported by A-Collective, Atria University’s global innovation network that connects academia, industry and investors to enable faster validation and cross-border collaboration.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Priyank Kharge said, “Platforms like Atria Beyonder Labs help move research beyond the lab and into real-world applications and scalable ventures, strengthening Karnataka’s position as a hub for deep tech and next-generation innovation.” Dr Sunder Raju, Chancellor of Atria University, said ABL will play a key role in building strong research-to-market ecosystems. “This platform reflects our commitment to translating research into globally competitive solutions,” he said.