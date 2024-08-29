Attempts to politically finish MLA Yatnal: Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has accused that the Pollution Control Board is not granting permission to the sugar factory of MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in an attempt to politically finish him. Speaking to the media after participating in the protest led by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal against the injustice by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board here on Wednesday, Bommai said law and justice have died in the state, and politics of hatred is being practiced.

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal established the sugar factory in accordance with the law, but last year the Pollution Control Board did not grant permission to his factory. Yatnal approached the court, and the court ordered the factory to be reopened within four weeks. However, the Board is citing technical reasons and refusing to grant permission. This is an attempt to politically finish Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, he added. The MP alleged that the Pollution Control Board is showing great bias by granting permission to several other sugar factories while discriminating against Yatnal’s factory. The KSPCB has granted permission to factories that violated the law. They would not let this issue rest and would continue to fight.

‘Thousands of farmers are dependent on this factory, and this year a large amount of sugarcane has been cultivated in that region, so the factory needs to be opened. The government talks about bringing industries to North Karnataka on one hand but engages in such politics on the other’ alleged the ex-CM.