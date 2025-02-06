Attending Maha Kumbh personal belief: DKS

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday hit back at the BJP over its criticism of his proposed visit to the Maha Kumbh, accusing it of using religion, rituals, and faith for its political motives, while highlighting faith, rituals, and beliefs related to any religion are personal matters of individuals.

Responding to media questions here, Shivakumar said: “I do not wish to respond to the statement made by the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka. I will not engage in unnecessary debates on this issue. Our party leaders have already given a broad statement on the matter. However, the BJP is politicising it. Religion, rituals, and beliefs should not be used for political purposes.”

“There are various religious practices and beliefs across the world. I believe in my God. Some people believe in palmistry, while others have faith in water, the sky, or the sun. There is no right or wrong in this - it is simply a matter of personal belief,” he added.

“Let R. Ashoka criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for participating in Maha Kumbh, not me. Whether I attend Maha Kumbh or choose not to, it is my life. Let him first tell whether the Prime Minister or any party leaders, people across the world visiting Maha Kumbh is right or wrong. First, let him comment and we will answer later,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, is slated to take a holy dip in Maha Kumbh in UP’s Prayagraj on February 9 and return to the state the next day. He said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is close to him, had invited him to the Maha Kumbh Mela, and he is paying a visit along with his family.

His participation in the Maha Kumbh has gained political significance, as sources close to him suggest that he is seeking divine blessings to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.