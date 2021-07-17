Audio clip damning Darshan goes viral

Bangalore: An audio clip containing a purported conversation between film director Indrajit Lankesh and Sandesh, owner of Hotel Sandesh The Prince in Mysuru, went viral on Friday.



In the audio, Sandesh says that Darshan assaulted waiter Gangadhar. The same voice says Darshan's friends are bad people and came with a gang of 15-20 friends and assaulted the waiter. "I myself had gone to the hotel and scolded the gang for assaulting the waiter. Harsha fell at my feet and apologized," the purported voice of Sandesh says in the audio clip.

The voice continues, "I told Darshan that the friends who surround him are not people of good character." The conversation also pointed to how Darshan blackmailed film producer Umapathy. The voice advises Darshan to mend his ways. The actor called me to his farm house to discuss, he said. "I will never go. My father said not to entertain Darshan again in the hotel," the supposed voice of Sandesh said.

Speaking to media persons, Sandesh said that Darshan never assaulted the waiter. "This incident is affecting my hotel business. Darshan and Indrajit may have lot of issues between them, but we are in no way concerned with it," Sandesh clarified.

Meanwhile, fans of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, led by corporator Lokesh Piya, staged a protest against Indrajit Lankesh in the city on Friday. The fans of the actor who gathered in front of Mahatma Gandhi bust opposite Law Court complex, raised slogans against Indrajit Lankesh for lodging a complaint against Darshan without any valid reasons. They later gave vent to their anger by setting placards with the portrait of Indrajit Lankesh on fire.