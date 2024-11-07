Azim Premji University, Bangalore International Centre to unveil ‘Krishna to Kaveri’

Bengaluru: Azim Premji University, together with Bangalore International Centre, will unveil ‘Krishna to Kaveri,’ a two-day cultural festival celebrating the rich tapestry of Karnataka’s artistic and intellectual heritage on November 9 at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

The festival, spread over November 9 and 10, will transform the venue into an immersive space where tradition meets contemporary expression. Renowned theatre and Film Director T S Nagabharana and acclaimed author Dharanidevi Malagatti, Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, will inaugurate the festival at the culmination of a celebratory procession showcasing various folk forms of Karnataka.

‘Krishna to Kaveri’ reflects Azim Premji University and BIC’s shared commitment to showcase Karnataka’s living cultural heritage. It aims to introduce Karnataka’s layered cultural landscape to those who have newly made this state their home and to reconnect longtime residents with the extraordinary heritage that surrounds them daily but might have faded from their view.

At the heart of the festival is an experiential showcase featuring master artisans demonstrating their expertise in crafts endemic to Karnataka. Visitors can engage directly with practitioners of Chittara - the intricate mural art form of the Deevaru Community. They can also witness the detailed craft of Kasuti embroidery from Dharwad and participate in the unique tradition of Kawandi quilt making with the Siddhi community. These interactive sessions will offer rare opportunities to learn about these centuries-old practices directly from their custodians.

The festival will present two significant chapters in Karnataka’s exemplary musical heritage through complementary lecture demonstrations. Renowned vocalist Dr Nagarajrao Havaldar will explore the evolution of Hindustani music in Karnataka, while acclaimed Bangalore musician Chitra Srikrishna will draw the audience into the state’s rich Carnatic classical traditions.

Drawing inspiration from Karnataka’s mighty rivers that traverse diverse geographies, the festival will serve as a metaphorical bridge connecting the state’s various cultural and linguistic traditions. Presented bilingually in Kannada and English, the carefully curated programme will feature over 20 events spanning traditional performing arts, contemporary expressions, academic discussions, and hands-on workshops.

Traditional art forms like the Yakshagana performance of Abhimanyu Prasanga and a leather puppet theatre presentation of Adbhuta Ramayana by Gombe Mane, Dharwad, will add splendour. A specially curated exhibition of artworks titled ‘Karnataka Vaibhava’ by Shashidhar Adapa will showcase Karnataka in rich visual forms.

The programme will feature conversations on contemporary issues, including environmental conservation insights from wildlife expert Dr. Ullas Karanth and a panel discussion on Karnataka’s sporting legacy. A distinguished panel of scholars, including M S Asha Devi, Devu Pattar, H L Pushpa and K Sathyanarayana, chaired by Prof. Basavaraja Kalgudi, will explore the evolution of Kannada consciousness through the lens of its eight Jnanpith awardees. The festival will see the launch of six books in Kannada relevant to teachers and those concerned with the quality of education. A discussion on Rajendra Chenni’s book ‘State Matters’ around Kannada sub-nationalism and state formation also forms part of the programme.

The festival will offer a rich flavour of cuisines from across Karnataka. It will culminate with Sonu Venugopal’s standup comedy act and Kayaka, a fusion concert led by M D Pallavi and Bruce Lee Mani, which will seamlessly blend traditional poetry with contemporary musical expressions, embodying the festival’s spirit of cultural synthesis and renewal.