Bannerghatta Park exports elephants to Japan in historic first

Bengaluru: In a significant milestone, Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru has carried out its first-ever animal export in its history of wildlife exchange programmes. Four Asian elephants — one male and three females — have been sent to Himeji Central Park - Safari Park in Japan. The Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, granted approval for the exchange, along with requisite clearances from other departments.

The elephants — Suresh (8), Gowri (9), Shruthi (7), and Tulsi (5) — will be transported aboard a Qatar Airways B777-200F cargo aircraft from Kempegowda International Airport to Kansai International Airport, Osaka, over two days on July 24 and 25. This transfer forms part of a larger bilateral animal exchange programme. In return, Bannerghatta Biological Park is set to receive four cheetahs, four jaguars, four pumas, three chimpanzees, and eight black-capped capuchins.

The elephants have undergone six months of transport acclimatisation and have been declared fit for travel. They are accompanied by two veterinary officers from each zoo, along with four handlers, a supervisor, and a biologist from Bengaluru. Eight personnel from Bannerghatta will remain in Japan for two weeks to oversee the elephants’ adaptation. This is the second instance of elephants being sent to Japan from Karnataka, following a 2021 exchange from Mysuru Zoo to Toyohashi Zoo.